Urgent meeting called ahead of 10,000-baht handouts

The Local Administration Department has called for an urgent meeting on Monday to instruct its provincially based officials how to help the poor and disabled in their areas receive the first batch of 10,000-baht handouts under a government welfare programme.

Ekkawit Meepian, acting director general of the Local Administration Department, sent an urgent circular dated Friday to provincial governors nationwide, seeking their coordination to inform provincial and district-level officials of the department to attend a teleconference from 9am to noon on Monday.

The circular also asked the provincial governors to inform the officials in charge of paying allowances to the disabled to attend the meeting.

The Finance Ministry has announced it will remit 10,000 baht to each of 14.5 million state welfare card holders and the disabled from September 25.