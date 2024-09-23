One killed, one missing, three injured in Khun Tan runoff

Torrential rains triggered a runoff from the Khun Tan Range in Lampang’s Hang Chat district late Sunday night, killing a woman and injuring three other villagers. Another woman remains unaccounted for, officials said.

Niwat Pralama, 54, mayor of Tambon Wiang Tan Municipality in Hang Chat district, said the body of an elderly woman was found in Mae Tan Noi village after the runoff destroyed her home in Ban Pang Pong-Pang Sai village late Sunday night.

Rescue officials said another woman, who lived in Ban Huay Rian in Wiang Tan district, has been missing since the run-off hit her home.