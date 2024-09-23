Hang Dong district in Chiang Mai floods again

Stores and roads in Ban Chang Kham community were affected by the flood. Local officers closed flooded Hang Dong Road in the community sector, and asked motorists to use its bypass road.
Vendors on the roadside accelerated on setting up sandbag barriers to prevent flood damage on their products. Some store operators were facing floodwater of over 50 centimetres high.
Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn has ordered district offices across the province to monitor the situation closely and undergo prevention measures, such as boosting drainage on roads and waterways.
District offices have also been instructed to check the readiness of their water pumps and sandbags, so they can be used to mitigate flood impact as soon as possible.