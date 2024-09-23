Hang Dong district in Chiang Mai floods again

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2024

Flood-prone areas in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district were inundated after Mae Tha Chang River broke its bank on Monday.

Stores and roads in Ban Chang Kham community were affected by the flood. Local officers closed flooded Hang Dong Road in the community sector, and asked motorists to use its bypass road.

Vendors on the roadside accelerated on setting up sandbag barriers to prevent flood damage on their products. Some store operators were facing floodwater of over 50 centimetres high. 

 

Hang Dong district in Chiang Mai floods again

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn has ordered district offices across the province to monitor the situation closely and undergo prevention measures, such as boosting drainage on roads and waterways.

 

Hang Dong district in Chiang Mai floods again

District offices have also been instructed to check the readiness of their water pumps and sandbags, so they can be used to mitigate flood impact as soon as possible.

Hang Dong district in Chiang Mai floods again

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy