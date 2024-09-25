Chiang Mai flooding stable but Ping Rive still critically high

The flooding in several areas of Chiang Mai’s Muang district due to overflows from the Ping River is now stable, even though the river is still higher than the critical level, the northern province reported on Wednesday.

The level of the Ping River measured at Nawarat Bridge was 4.45 metres at 5am Wednesday, but had not risen further at 6am, an official said.

The river’s critical level at this location is 3.7 metres.

The official said that since 8.30pm last night, overflow from the river started inundating communities on its banks and in low-lying areas of Ban Pa Phrao Nok village in Muang district.

The flooding quickly spread due to heavy rain, which caused the floodwaters to rise by 2-3 cm per hour in the past five hours. he added.

Villagers have been laying sandbags to prevent water from entering their residences, while police officers have shut down traffic on some roads for safety.

The province has set up sandbag-filling stations at Mengrai Subdistrict Office and at Ban Den Cemetery to provide sandbags to people who need them free of charge.

Several schools in Muang district, including Montfort College (Primary Section), Sacred Heart College, and Regina Coeli College, have reported flooding from 40 cm to 1 metre, and have closed until the situation improves.