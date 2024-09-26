NSTDA’s new app aims to help individuals track and improve their health

The app features engaging online competitions and a hybrid coaching system to motivate users to adopt healthier habits.

According to Decho Surangsrirat, a senior researcher with the NSTDA's Medical Digital Health Platform Innovation team, NCDs, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, have become a major global health concern. Many people struggle to maintain healthy lifestyles due to busy schedules and lack of motivation.

"ThaiSook aims to address these challenges by providing a fun and engaging way to track health data, set goals, and receive personalised advice and support," he said.

The app encourages users to record their daily activities, including exercise, diet, sleep, and water intake. This information is then analysed to provide tailored recommendations and track progress towards health goals. Additionally, ThaiSook offers a competitive element through online challenges and group activities, fostering motivation and support among users.

The app's hybrid coaching system combines technology and human interaction to provide personalised guidance. Coaches can analyse health data and offer real-time advice, helping users to stay on track and make informed decisions.