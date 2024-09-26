Overflowing Ping River continue to affect downtown Chiang Mai

The flooding triggered by the overflowing of the Ping River in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district is even worse than in 2011, Nation TV reported on Thursday.
The surge in the river flooded residences and commercial zones in the district on Wednesday night, including San Pa Khoi Market and the Charoen Prathet and Night Bazaar neighbourhoods.
At least 2,000 households were expected to be affected by the flooding, especially those in and around the Night Bazaar where water levels exceeded one metre.
Street vendors struggled to keep their products out of the water while small vehicles were unable to pass the section of road from Nong Hoi to Nawarat Bridge.
This year’s flood crisis is severe and similar to that of 2011, Wirach Ploythong, owner of Weiyngphing woodcraft store in the Night Bazaar neighbourhood, said, adding that his store was already inundated. Although he had been able to move some items to higher ground, he couldn’t judge how much damage had been done.
On its Facebook page, Chiang Mai News warned motorists to avoid using outbound Mahidol Road due to flooding at 7.40 this morning
The Ping River level at Nawarat Bridge was 4.86 metres at 7am on Thursday and is expected to rise by 20-50 centimetres as the capacity of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam has reached its limit. Another flood surge is expected to reach Nawarat Bridge at 5pm today.
Officials at the dam staff said they will do everything to retain the floodwater as much as possible to mitigate the impacts on nearby areas, such as Inthakhin, Cho and Ban Pao subdistricts.