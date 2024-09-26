Overflowing Ping River continue to affect downtown Chiang Mai

At least 2,000 households were expected to be affected by the flooding, especially those in and around the Night Bazaar where water levels exceeded one metre.

Street vendors struggled to keep their products out of the water while small vehicles were unable to pass the section of road from Nong Hoi to Nawarat Bridge.

This year’s flood crisis is severe and similar to that of 2011, Wirach Ploythong, owner of Weiyngphing woodcraft store in the Night Bazaar neighbourhood, said, adding that his store was already inundated. Although he had been able to move some items to higher ground, he couldn’t judge how much damage had been done.

On its Facebook page, Chiang Mai News warned motorists to avoid using outbound Mahidol Road due to flooding at 7.40 this morning