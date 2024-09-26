Heavy flooding stops trains between Lampang and Chiang Mai

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that all Chiang Mai-bound trains will stop at Lampang from Thursday morning until further notice.

The SRT said that trains heading to Chiang Mai cannot go beyond Lampang station due to flooding, so passengers need to be transported by bus from Lampang to Chiang Mai stations instead.

The SRT had only on Wednesday resumed services between Lampang and Chiang Mai after a landslide blocked the Khun Tan Tunnel in Lampang’s Hang Chat district late on Sunday night.