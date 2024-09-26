Heavy flooding stops trains between Lampang and Chiang Mai

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

SRT halts all Chiang Mai-bound trains at Lampang due to heavy flooding, just one day after services were resumed following a landslide

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that all Chiang Mai-bound trains will stop at Lampang from Thursday morning until further notice.

The SRT said that trains heading to Chiang Mai cannot go beyond Lampang station due to flooding, so passengers need to be transported by bus from Lampang to Chiang Mai stations instead.

The SRT had only on Wednesday resumed services between Lampang and Chiang Mai after a landslide blocked the Khun Tan Tunnel in Lampang’s Hang Chat district late on Sunday night.

Heavy flooding stops trains between Lampang and Chiang Mai

The Chiang Mai railway station announced at 9.30am on Thursday that a 600-metre section of the railway track between Sarapee and Chiang Mai stations was under about 20 centimetres of water and could not be navigated.
Heavy flooding stops trains between Lampang and Chiang Mai

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy