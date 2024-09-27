Thailand seeks German collaboration to develop railway infrastructure

InnoTrans, the world's largest trade fair for transport technology, showcased the latest advancements in rail technology from over 2,700 companies. The event, being held from September 24 to 27, has attracted thousands of participants eager to explore innovations in train bodies, drive systems, power supply systems, and train control systems.

Surapong emphasised that InnoTrans provided a valuable opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technologies and promote Thailand's rail transportation development.

He noted that the attendance of Thai companies at the event highlighted the country's growing presence in the global rail industry.

"InnoTrans 2024 has allowed us to witness innovative work from leading global companies, including Thai companies. This event is a great platform to learn about the latest technologies and innovations in the rail industry, particularly in applying technology to infrastructure development and improving public services," he said.

During his visit, Surapong and Transport Ministry representatives met with senior executives from German company Siemens to discuss potential collaborations between Thailand and Germany in the transport sector.

He highlighted Thailand's master plan for the rail mass transit system in the Bangkok metropolitan area, which encompasses 14 routes totalling 553.41 kilometres.

Thailand has a history of adopting German technology for its rail infrastructure, including the Green Line, Blue Line, Airport Rail Link, and the APM system at Suvarnabhumi Airport.