Nation Group provides help to flood victims in Phrae

Nation Group extended its relief efforts under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign to include flood victims in Mae Yom subdistrict of Phrae’s Mueang district on Thursday.
Days of heavy rain flooded four villages in the subdistrict, damaging residences and the property of the 165 households living there.
A team led by Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan was joined by local agencies in delivering 220 relief bags and rice to flood victims at Mae Yom Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.
The team also provided relief bags and rice to 80 households in Ban Nong Klang Moo 3 village, where the floodwaters are continuing to rise.
Another 200 sets of relief bags were given to Mueang Phrae district chief Somsak Sukprasert to relieve suffering among flood victims in the affected area.
Nation TV reported that residents in Mae Yom Subdistrict were in tears as they received the bags of daily necessities, saying that they needed boats to get around and solar cells to generate electricity.