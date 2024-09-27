Operation ‘Hunting the Ghost Sims’ nets more than 2,000 scammers

The crackdown follows a surge in online fraud and transnational criminal activity, resulting in an estimated 70 billion baht (approximately US$1.9 billion) in losses for victims.

The operation aligns with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent policy announcement to Parliament that prioritises tackling online crime by bolstering law enforcement's capacity to prevent and suppress call centre scams and swiftly address online criminal activities.

“Ghost Sims” refer to unregistered or illegally registered mobile phone numbers often used by criminals to commit fraud. “Mule accounts” are bank accounts opened by individuals and then used by criminals to launder money.

Spearheaded by the Royal Thai Police commissioner Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and Pol Gen Kit-rat Panpetch, director of the Information Technology Crime Suppression Division (RTP), the operation saw police from all regions, along with the Central Investigation Police and the Cyber Police, participating in the operation from September 10 to 27.

This led to more than 874 arrests for various technology-related crimes, 544 arrests specifically related to ghost sims, and 690 arrests for online gambling offences. A public awareness campaign was also launched.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is urging the public to be vigilant and take proactive measures to protect themselves from online scams including regularly checking if you have registered phone numbers you no longer use. If you suspect someone else might be using your number, contact your service provider immediately to deactivate it and review your bank accounts and close any unused or inactive accounts.