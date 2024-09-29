Gusty winds and isolated heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand

The department predicts the moderate high pressure system and monsoon trough to bring variable weather, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains in the upper country.
Isolated very heavy rains are possible in the North, Central and East, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, the department said.
Temperature in the Northeast is expected to fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius.
“People in upper Thailand should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash flood and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands,” the department said.
The department added that people in upper Thailand should stay healthy due to the changeable weather.
The department outlined the provinces that will be affected by the variable weather:
September 29
Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
September 30-October 1
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Bangkok and surrounding areas.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
October 2-3
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and surrounding areas.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.