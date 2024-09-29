Nation Group hands over flood relief packages to Chiang Mai district officials

At Sop Mae Kha subdistrict administrative organisation, a team led by Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan delivered packages to Chiang Mai vice mayor Somchart Wattanakla and Hang Dong district chief Chalid Thipdam.
Relief packages will be delivered to residents in Nong Tong, Khun Kong and Sop Mae Kha subdistricts of Hang Dong district, who were heavily affected by the floods.
Somchart confirmed that this year’s flood crisis in Chiang Mai was more severe than before, saying that some areas in the province were still inundated.
The Provincial Administrative Organisation has deployed water pumps and delivered meals to relieve suffering among locals in Nong Tong, Khun Kong and Sop Mae Kha subdistricts, he said.
Meanwhile, Chalid said three of eight subdistricts in Hang Dong district were severely affected by the floods, adding that over 5,000 residents lived in those three flood-prone subdistricts.
He thanked Nation Group for the relief packages, which helped ease the suffering of the district residents.