Baby, 1, among 3 injured as pickup falls off an overpass in Bangkok

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2024

A one-year-old child was among three passengers injured when their pickup truck fell off an overpass under construction near Suk Saman Junction in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district in the early hours of Sunday.

The police at Chorakhe Noi station and rescuers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed to the scene at the On Nut-Lat Krabang Bridge at 2am.

The white Isuzu truck was heavily damaged after falling more than 10 metres and hitting a 22-wheel truck that was parked on the ground.

Officials and locals rescued Mekin, 33, Saranya, 31, and their daughter and took them to Chularat Hospital to treat their injuries. 

Mekin, who drove the truck, said he did not see any barricade on the overpass to show work in progress and added that it was dark at that hour.

