Water levels in Phitsanulok rise as Yom River receives upstream runoff

The flooding in Phitsanulok province, particularly in the Bang Rakam Model area, is being impacted by the overflow from the Yom River basin, which is flooding both the old and main channels of the Yom River. The affected areas include Phrom Phiram, Mueang and Bang Rakam districts.
The Bang Rakam flood retention field, part of the project to manage floodwaters after the harvest season, has now exceeded its capacity, holding 440 million cubic meters of water (110%). And the level is continuing to rise due to additional water coming from Phrae and Sukhothai provinces.
Chamnan Chutieng, director of the Phitsanulok Irrigation Project, reported that the water level in the main Yom River flowing through Bang Rakam District is increasing, and the situation needs to be closely monitored, especially with heavy rainfall in the Yom River’s upstream areas. This could further raise water levels and volumes, particularly from now until Thursday.
The old Yom River channel, which flows through the three districts, is also seeing increasing water levels due to additional water being discharged from upstream areas.
Today, reporters visited the flooded areas in Bang Rakam. The water levels, which had already flooded the fields last month, have risen further, overflowing into rice fields and low-lying residential areas. Affected residents are moving valuable items and livestock to higher ground. In many villages, boats are being used for transportation, and some residents have turned to fishing as a supplementary income, earning several hundred baht per day.
A Bang Rakam resident told visiting reporters that the people are well aware and have prepared for this, knowing that their area is designated for water retention. They believe this sacrifice helps others and allows them to store water. After the water recedes, there will still be water left for the next rice crop. This area only supports two rice crops a year: after August, no more planting occurs until December when the first rains allow for another round of planting.
Another Bang Rakam resident said that villagers go out in the evenings to set up fishing nets and collect the fish in the morning. The fish are then scaled and gutted, mixed with salt, and sold for 20 baht per kilogram for fermentation into pla ra (fermented fish).
“At this early stage of the flood, the water is murky and red, and many of the fish caught are already dead due to the muddy water. As a result, the fish are only sold for fermentation, providing an income of about 90-100 baht per day,” he said.