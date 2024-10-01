Water levels in Phitsanulok rise as Yom River receives upstream runoff

The flooding in Phitsanulok province, particularly in the Bang Rakam Model area, is being impacted by the overflow from the Yom River basin, which is flooding both the old and main channels of the Yom River. The affected areas include Phrom Phiram, Mueang and Bang Rakam districts.

The Bang Rakam flood retention field, part of the project to manage floodwaters after the harvest season, has now exceeded its capacity, holding 440 million cubic meters of water (110%). And the level is continuing to rise due to additional water coming from Phrae and Sukhothai provinces.

Chamnan Chutieng, director of the Phitsanulok Irrigation Project, reported that the water level in the main Yom River flowing through Bang Rakam District is increasing, and the situation needs to be closely monitored, especially with heavy rainfall in the Yom River’s upstream areas. This could further raise water levels and volumes, particularly from now until Thursday.