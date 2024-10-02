Uthai Thani school prepares to receive bodies of bus fire victims

Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani is getting ready to receive the bodies of the 20 students and three teachers killed in the bus fire tragedy. The bodies are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.
The bus fire occurred on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road opposite the National Memorial in Pathum Thani on Tuesday afternoon.
As of press time, the parents of the deceased and missing students were still waiting for answers, while officials from relevant agencies were at hand to help.
The atmosphere at the school was sombre on Wednesday, with villagers and local authorities working hard to get the cafeteria ready for religious ceremonies once the bodies arrived. It was still unclear how many days the religious rites would last.
The religious rites are being sponsored by His Majesty the King, while actor-cum-volunteer Bin Bunluerit has offered to bring the bodies to the school.
In a bid to expedite the identification process, DNA samples were collected from eight parents on Tuesday night and sent to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.