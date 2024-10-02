Uthai Thani school prepares to receive bodies of bus fire victims

Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani is getting ready to receive the bodies of the 20 students and three teachers killed in the bus fire tragedy. The bodies are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.

The bus fire occurred on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road opposite the National Memorial in Pathum Thani on Tuesday afternoon.

As of press time, the parents of the deceased and missing students were still waiting for answers, while officials from relevant agencies were at hand to help.