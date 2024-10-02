School bus driver faces 5 charges, investigation continues

The driver of the bus that was engulfed in fire and killed 20 primary students and three teachers during a field trip on Tuesday faces five charges for now.
Samarn Chanput, 48, was being held at the Khu Khot Police Station in Pathum Thani on Wednesday pending further investigation.
The driver fled the scene soon after the flames engulfed the bus, leaving students and teachers to perish. However, while seeking refuge at Ang Thong’s Wiset Chaicharn district, he changed his mind and turned himself in. He was picked up there by Khu Khot police and brought back to Pathum Thani at 3am on Wednesday.
Pol Colonel Kantapon Wanna, commander of the Khu Khot station, said the driver did not appeared to be too worried. He calmly ate two bananas and went to sleep until police officers woke him to read out his charges.
The charges the driver faces are:
Kantapon said investigators will try to conclude the investigations and interrogations of the suspect and testimony from relatives of the dead victims as soon as possible, so the case can be forwarded to public prosecutors and Samarn charged in court.
Pol Maj-General Chayanon Meesati, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 1, said Samarn has denied the charges of reckless driving and failing to help victims.
He quoted the driver as saying that he was driving at a speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour and his bus fell into a hole on the road, causing one of the tyres to burst. He claimed he lost control of the bus and hit a Mercedes Benz on the right-hand side before hitting a metal road guard and exploding in flames. He also claimed that he tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher and tried to open the emergency door of the bus at the back, but it was stuck. He said he was frightened, so he fled to his relative’s home in Ang Thong before turning himself in.