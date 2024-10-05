Streptococcus suis outbreak claims lives of 12 infected patients

An outbreak of Streptococcus suis caused the deaths of 12 people in Thailand from January to September, the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 9 reported on Saturday.

A total of 149 patients were found to have been infected during the period, most of them residing in the lower part of the Northeastern region, the office said.

Nakhon Ratchasima reported the most cases at 89 with six deaths, followed by Chaiyaphum (31 cases, four deaths), and Surin (16 cases, one death). Most of the patients were aged 65 years and above, followed by those aged 55-64 years and 45-54 years.

Those infected with Streptococcus suis could develop fever, headache, cold, hearing loss, difficulty breathing, fast heartbeat, hypotension, eye pain, red eyes or blurry vision, said Dr Taweechai Wisanuyothin, the office’s director.

He attributed the outbreak to the consumption of raw pork and pig blood, which are used in some local Northeastern dishes. The bacteria in the pig’s body can enter the consumer’s body if the meat is not properly cooked, he said.

Those who prepare the food could also be infected if they have open wounds on the body parts that touch the raw meat, Taweechai added.