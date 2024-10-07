Sukhothai officials rush to protect hospital as reservoir overflows  

Officials rushed to pile up sandbags around Sukhothai Hospital to protect it from flooding after the province’s largest reservoir began overflowing on Monday morning.

The Thalay Luang monkey-cheek project, also known as the Holy Heartland TalayLuang, was overwhelmed by runoffs and began discharging water into the Mae Lamphan Canal and tributaries on the western side of Sukhothai’s Muang district.

The overflow also flooded the main road in front of the hospital on Monday morning and some water went into the hospital compound.

