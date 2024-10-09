Ambitious initiative aims to elevate Thai music industry

Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the committee, emphasised the Music Exchange project's significance as a catalyst for Thailand's soft-power industry. He highlighted the initiative's potential to enhance international competitiveness and promote Thai cultural heritage.

"We intend to bring about an integrated drive. By eliminating problems and obstacles to development, it helps talents to shine and go to the world stage. This work may be the first step. What we want to see is to inspire the younger generation. Next year, there will definitely be a world-class music festival," he said.

Thailand's position in the global music industry is promising.

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, CEA acting chairwoman, said the country's music market value reached about US$108 million in 2023, marking a 6.3% increase from the previous year.

"Therefore, CEA has established a comprehensive support policy from promoting creative works to increasing access to domestic and international markets. It also aims to create an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of the industry," she said.

Thailand currently boasts the fifth-largest music industry in Asia, behind only Japan, China, South Korea and India, while leading the ASEAN region.

Chakrit outlined the CEA's ambitious long-term goals: "It aims to send more than 100 Thai artists to international music festivals by 2025, covering the Asian region in target countries where the Thai private sector is currently marketing, such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia, as well as Europe and America."