Ambitious initiative aims to elevate Thai music industry

This ambitious initiative aims to elevate the Thai music industry, fostering talent development and hosting world-renowned music festivals.
The strategy is a cornerstone of the CEA's Music Exchange project, designed to promote Thai artists and music festival businesses internationally and cultivate a global Thai Music Wave phenomenon.
Chakrit Pichyangkul, CEA executive director, outlined the strategy's two primary components:
The CEA anticipates that these strategies will lead to more than 70 performances by 48 Thai artists at 46 international festivals, reaching an estimated global audience of 34.9 million.
Additionally, the project aims to foster more than 300 business opportunities between Thai and international companies.
Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the committee, emphasised the Music Exchange project's significance as a catalyst for Thailand's soft-power industry. He highlighted the initiative's potential to enhance international competitiveness and promote Thai cultural heritage.
"We intend to bring about an integrated drive. By eliminating problems and obstacles to development, it helps talents to shine and go to the world stage. This work may be the first step. What we want to see is to inspire the younger generation. Next year, there will definitely be a world-class music festival," he said.
Thailand's position in the global music industry is promising.
Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, CEA acting chairwoman, said the country's music market value reached about US$108 million in 2023, marking a 6.3% increase from the previous year.
"Therefore, CEA has established a comprehensive support policy from promoting creative works to increasing access to domestic and international markets. It also aims to create an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of the industry," she said.
Thailand currently boasts the fifth-largest music industry in Asia, behind only Japan, China, South Korea and India, while leading the ASEAN region.
Chakrit outlined the CEA's ambitious long-term goals: "It aims to send more than 100 Thai artists to international music festivals by 2025, covering the Asian region in target countries where the Thai private sector is currently marketing, such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia, as well as Europe and America."
Surapong emphasised Thailand's potential in the soft-power industry, as reflected in its 40th-place ranking in the 2024 Global Soft Power Index.
"Thailand has significant growth potential in this area. The Music Exchange project, in collaboration with the Subcommittee to Drive the Industry, will be crucial for enhancing Thailand's global presence and promoting Thai Music Wave to international audiences, record labels, and artists," he said.
The government is expected to approve a new committee by week's end, ensuring continuity of work from the former committee whose term has expired. Surapong promised that "practical measures with concrete action will be seen next year on".
As Thailand positions itself as a leader in musical diversity, the CEA's comprehensive strategy marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable growth in the country's music industry while enhancing its global cultural influence.