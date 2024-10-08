Ministry of Energy prepares to handle Middle East conflicts

Currently, the fuel supply is sufficient to meet the country's needs. Thailand has 3.365 billion litres of crude oil in reserve, enough for 26 days, 2.055 billion litres of crude oil in transit, enough for 16 days, and 2.414 billion litres of refined oil, sufficient for 20 days. In total, the country has oil reserves and stocks that can last 62 days, he said.

Regarding pricing, the Ministry of Energy will manage domestic oil prices to minimise fluctuations, primarily using the Oil Fuel Fund as a mechanism. The fund's liquidity has improved, with its deficit decreasing. Therefore, the public is urged not to worry, as Thailand will not face fuel shortages, and prices will remain stable without excessive volatility.