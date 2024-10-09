Thailand has welcomed 26 million visitors so far this year

China remains the top source of tourists, with 5.3 million Chinese travellers visiting Thailand during this period. Other significant contributors include Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Russia.

The ministry highlighted a notable surge (7.78%) in tourist arrivals during the past week, driven by factors such as consecutive national holidays in China and South Korea. This increase was particularly evident among short-haul visitors from Southeast Asia and long-haul travellers from Europe and the United States.

This week alone saw 638,159 foreign visitors, averaging 91,166 per day.

While tourist numbers from India and Malaysia declined, they were offset by increases from China and South Korea, prompting Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong to anticipate stability in foreign arrivals next week, bolstered by ongoing travel promotions, increase in the number of flights and government measures to promote tourism.