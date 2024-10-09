High tides in sea may cause flooding in Bangkok, central provinces

The Office of National Water Resources on Wednesday warned people living along three main rivers in the central basin provinces to brace for overflows from Sunday due to the impact of high tides in the sea.

Deputy spokesman of the office, Thanarote Woraratprasert, said the Chao Phraya, Thai Chin and Mae Klong rivers would likely overflow from October 13 to 24 although floodwaters from upstream provinces were flowing at a lower pace into the Chao Phraya basin since Wednesday.

Thanarote said the floodwaters from the North, coupled with high tides in the sea, could cause flooding in lower areas along the three rivers, especially those outside the flood levees.