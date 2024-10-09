Nation flood campaign launches clean-up operation at Chiang Rai school

The school was among residences and buildings damaged by flooding in upper Thailand, between August and September.
The project was initiated after a visit on September 29 led by Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan, Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow and Deputy Agriculture Minister Akara Prompow, who is Thamanat’s younger brother.
Under the big cleaning project scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday, Nation Group and its partners purchased items for school restoration at DoHome construction material and home furnishing mall in the province.
Items like water sprayers, buckets, baskets, hoes, dustpans, floor brushes, boots and waterproof suits have been loaded on trucks provided by the group’s partners.
Nation Group and its partners aimed to restore toilets and classrooms, as well as provide educational supplies, for the school.