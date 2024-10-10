Chao Phraya Dam decreases discharge rate as rains ease

A decline in rainfall in the areas above the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province has prompted the Royal Irrigation Department to decrease the dam’s discharge rate from 2,150 to 2,100 cubic metres per second from Thursday.

The move would help reduce the risk of overflows in waterways branching from the Chao Phraya River in the lower central region, as well as minimise the impact of rising tide in the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.

The department added that it would continue to gradually reduce the dam’s water discharge rate, provided there were no additional rains in the areas, to enable provinces under the dam to efficiently manage their water resources.

As of 9am of Thursday, the Chao Phraya River’s flow rate at C2 station in Nakhon Sawan province (above the dam) was 2,338 cubic metres per second, while the flow rate at C29A station in Ayutthaya province (below the dam), was at 1,830 cubic metres per second.

The Office of National Water Resource predicted that coastal provinces in the upper Gulf would experience a storm surge from October 13-24, and urged related authorities and the public to monitor water level closely during the period.

The office warned residents in areas outside flood levees of these provinces to prepare for flash floods due to the influence of storm surge. They include Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.