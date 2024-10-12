Baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng causes traffic chaos at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

On Saturday, visitors faced queues stretching more than 3 kilometres as fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the social-media sensation.

The zoo, located in Sriracha district, experienced an unprecedented influx of visitors during the long holiday weekend, with many schools closed. The area surrounding the pygmy hippo enclosure was particularly crowded, despite measures to limit viewing sessions to five-minute intervals to ensure visitor safety and prevent overcrowding.

One visitor, Ellene, reported travelling from Don Mueang for an hour and a half, only to spend an additional 40 minutes queuing to enter the zoo. She commented, "Moo Deng is truly as cute and bouncy as her name suggests. The crowds are likely due to the school holidays and the long weekend."

Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo calf, was born on July 10 to 25-year-old mother Jona and 24-year-old father Tony. She is the younger sibling of another hippo celebrity at the zoo.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo offers various other attractions, including a parade of more than 40 Humboldt penguins and a performance by Plai Khao Kheow, a well-known elephant demonstrating swimming and exercise routines visible through large glass panels.

Visitors can also feed giraffes, antelopes and white rhinos, and observe a capybara family. The zoo's night-time offering, Khao Kheow Night Zoo, provides a unique perspective on nocturnal animal behaviour.

The surge in visitors highlights the growing trend of animal celebrities on social media and their impact on local tourism. Zoo officials are working to manage the increased foot traffic while ensuring the well-being of both animals and visitors.



