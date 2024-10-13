PM and Cabinet members pay respects to King Rama IX

The ceremony commemorated the eighth anniversary of the passing of Thailand’s beloved king. Several agencies and people visited the memorial park to pay respects to the statue.
A first-aid tent has been set up for visitors, while staff and volunteers ensure safety and cleanliness in the memorial park.
Visitors have been advised to follow staff suggestions to ensure peace and order.
King Bhumibol the Great Adulyadej passed away on October 13, 2016, at age 88. His reign, lasting 70 years and 126 days, was the longest in the history of Thailand.
The day of his passing, October 13, has been enshrined as a national holiday “King Rama IX Memorial Day” to commemorate his benevolence and royal initiatives.
The Cabinet on September 26 resolved to rename this day “Nawamindra Maharaj Day”. The name was bestowed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s only son, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
The word Nawamin stands for the “ninth great person” and Maharaj means “great king” – an apt reference to King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who was the ninth king of the Chakri dynasty.