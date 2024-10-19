Bangkokians urged not to float bread or foam krathongs

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged the public to avoid using krathongs made from bread or foam in the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, as they pose serious threats to the aquatic ecosystem.

Loy Krathong is celebrated on the full moon of the 12th lunar month, when Thais launch decorated floats, or “krathongs”, on water bodies to pay respects to Phra Mae Khongkha, the Goddess of Water. This year’s festival falls on November 15.

In Bangkok, people float their krathongs at the banks of Chao Phraya River, or at the ponds of public parks near their residences.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the BMA’s Environment Department said krathongs made from bread and foam from last year’s festival have polluted water in public parks’ ponds, which needed more than three months to rehabilitate the aquatic ecosystem back to normal.

Foam is known to be harmful to the environment, while bread krathongs, designed to become food for aquatic animals, also create negative impacts, the department said.

“As the number of bread krathongs far exceed fish living in those ponds, the leftover bread quickly spoils the water,” it said.