Thailand vouches for importance of balanced budget at World Bank meeting

Pornchai Thirawej, the director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesperson for the ministry, said the remarks were made at the 2024 World Bank and International Monetary Fund Governors' Meeting in Washington, DC. Deputy Minister of Finance Paopoom Rojanasakul participated in the Southeast Asia Voting Group (SEAVG) meeting organised by the World Bank and IMF.

The meeting brought together representatives from 11 member countries: Fiji, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The meeting discussed global and regional economic developments, with the World Bank and IMF, emphasising the need for policy advice and financial assistance to developing countries.

Paopoom expressed gratitude for the continued support provided by the World Bank and IMF to Thailand and other SEAVG members and urged increased assistance programmes in Southeast Asia. He also requested support for strengthening defence capacity in preparation for future crises.

The meeting also focused on economic balancing, emphasising the importance of optimising public spending, mobilising domestic resources, managing debt, and utilising digital technology to sustain economic growth.

Thailand's policies were highlighted as examples of successful implementation, including the use of digital technology and large databases to improve tax efficiency and expand the tax base through online businesses and digital platforms.

Representatives from the World Bank and IMF acknowledged the diverse contexts and challenges faced by Southeast Asian countries, emphasising the need for tailored fiscal balance adjustments.