Queen Suthida to lead Royal Guards allegiance parade on December 3

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will lead the ceremonial Royal Guard parade during the oath of allegiance ceremony on December 3, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) announced on Friday.

The ceremony, held every year since 1953, will see the King’s guards pledge their loyalty to the monarch in a ceremony at Bangkok’s Royal Plaza outside the Dusit Palace.

This year’s ceremony will also mark His Majesty’s sixth-cycle or 72nd birthday, RTAF spokesman Maj-General Vithai Laithomya said.

He added that the queen, who holds the rank of an army general, will assume the position of the Royal Guard’s Combined Force Commander in the parade.

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who holds the rank of army lieutenant general, will assume the position of the Royal Guard’s Cavalry Division Commander.

Vithai said that before the parade, more than 300 personnel from the army, navy and air force will deliver a special performance to mark His Majesty’s 72nd birthday.

In the evening, a troop of drones will perform a light show over the skies of Bangkok. The 10-act performance will show how Thailand’s peace and prosperity were achieved through the unity of the Thai people, with the monarch being the true focal point of this unity, he said.

The event will be broadcast live on all Thai TV channels on December 3 from 4pm.