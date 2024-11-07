Moo Deng ‘congratulates Trump’ on his election as US president

The post by the “Kha Moo [pork leg] and the gang” Facebook page follows a viral video clip filmed on Monday, as Moo Deng was shown eating a cake that spelled out Trump’s name.
The baby hippo’s unconventional forecast was read as accurate, as Trump defeated Democrat candidate Kamala Harris to be elected the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday.
The page posted an image when a baby hippo made a speech to the press while standing on a plastic basin at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.
“I've waited for the final say of the American people and now am quite certain of the result. I, hereby, give up my chance that the people gave me and congratulate Mr Donald Trump for his presidency, with love, Moodeng,” the post read.
The Facebook post has drawn over 11,800 likes and 360 shares as of press time.