Nation TV anchor files defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sittra

A Nation TV (Channel 22) anchor filed a defamation lawsuit against besieged famous lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on Thursday.
TV anchor Chotima Chankong’s lawyer, Somjit Patchanee, said Sittra had defamed his client by claiming that she had been paid by a certain politician to cover reports against him.
Somjit said Sittra had clearly mentioned his client when making this claim on three occasions. They are:
Somjit said the court is scheduled to review the case on February 3 to see if it should go to trial.
Sittra and his wife were arrested at noon on Thursday for allegedly embezzling 71 million baht from his client and for overcharging his client for millions of baht. The client was a Thai woman who won a euro lotto jackpot for over 10 billion baht.
After the client, Jatuporn “Jeh Oy” Ubollert, came out to make allegations public, several former clients of Sittra also spoke up on television, claiming he had also overcharged them.