Nation TV anchor files defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sittra

Somjit said the court is scheduled to review the case on February 3 to see if it should go to trial.

Sittra and his wife were arrested at noon on Thursday for allegedly embezzling 71 million baht from his client and for overcharging his client for millions of baht. The client was a Thai woman who won a euro lotto jackpot for over 10 billion baht.

After the client, Jatuporn “Jeh Oy” Ubollert, came out to make allegations public, several former clients of Sittra also spoke up on television, claiming he had also overcharged them.