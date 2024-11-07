DSI expands \"Mae Mon\" gambling probe, seizes assets worth 300 million baht

This development follows the inspection of 21 safe deposit boxes held at a commercial bank by suspects linked to the case.
On Wednesday (November 6, 2024), DSI officers inspected 21 safe deposit boxes at a commercial bank in Lopburi province, connected to financiers of the “Mae Mon” network.
Legal actions have been taken against 38 suspects under the Computer Crime Act, Anti-Money Laundering Act, and other laws, with 20 individuals arrested under existing warrants.
Further investigation revealed that certain individuals had transferred funds from gambling websites to accounts connected to five major financiers. These transactions, considered money laundering, violate the Technology Crime Prevention Act of 2023. The DSI approved an extended investigation.
Upon inspection, assets were discovered in the boxes, including gold necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, gold bars, over 15 million baht in cash, amulets, and land title deeds, with total assets amounting to approximately 300 million baht.
The "Mae Mon" network is among the major online gambling operations dismantled by the DSI, marking a significant step in the government and Ministry of Justice’s initiative to combat online gambling and dismantle related financial networks in Thailand.