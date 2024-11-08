Government steps up attempts to crack down on mule accounts

Government deputy spokesperson Karom Polpornklang said on Thursday that the signing of the MoU was aimed at dealing with scammers in a bid to restore confidence among Thai people and legal entities.
This MoU aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy to tackle cybercrimes, focusing on inspection and suppression of mule accounts, he said.
He pointed out that scammers have registered as entities and use entity registration certificates to open mule accounts for receiving cash from victims, who have been deceived by call-centre gangs.
“Recently, 602 corporate mule accounts had caused 680 million baht in damage to victims,” he said.