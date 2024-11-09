Actress 'Yaya' to play Nang Noppamas in Loy Krathong celebration

The Loy Krathong Festival at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, an iconic canal in Bangkok's Hua Lamphong area will include a procession of giant krathong, or decorated floral float, featuring renowned Thai actress Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund as Nang Noppamas.

Festivities will be held on the canal banks from November 13-16, while the parade will start on the evening of November 15, which is Loy Krathong day, organiser Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Friday.

Loy Krathong is celebrated on the full moon night of the 12th lunar month, when Thais launch decorated floats or krathong onto water bodies to pay respect to Phra Mae Khongkha, the Goddess of Water.

Besides celebrations with fireworks, several venues will also hold a beauty pageant to select that year’s Nang Noppamas. According to legends, she was a court lady in the Sukhothai period who was the first person to float a krathong in the river.

TAT said the role of Nang Noppamas in the procession this year will be played by none other than Yaya, with whom the people are familiar through her roles in several TV dramas and commercials. She will be joined by several artists, including Peak Kongthap, Daou Pittaya, Napat Injaiuea, The Palace, and Landokmai, in a free concert.

Visitors to the event will enjoy booths demonstrating how to make unique and eco-friendly krathong, cultural shows, street foods and OTOP products, as well as the competitions of Nang Noppamas beauty pageant and best eco-friendly krathong, with prizes valued at over 300,000 baht.

To avoid creating excessive wastes in the canal, the TAT urged participants to use only one kratong per family.