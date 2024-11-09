Declining seagrass habitats posing an existential threat to dugongs

Thai marine scientists have initiated a groundbreaking project to cultivate seagrass beds, aiming to safeguard the critically endangered dugong population.

The director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Dr. Pinsak Suraswadi, expressed deep concern over the declining health of seagrass habitats, particularly in the Andaman Sea region.

"Seagrass is essential for dugongs, providing food, shelter, and a healthy environment," he said.

In October alone, eight dugongs were found dead across four southern provinces. An autopsy revealed that the animals were consuming alternative foods like seaweed, but Dr Suraswadi noted: "Algae is still just a supplement for dugongs. It cannot be a staple food instead of seagrass."

Recent studies have revealed a significant decline in both the area and density of seagrass beds in key dugong habitats such as Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. This alarming trend has led to malnutrition and increased mortality among the dugong population.

In response to this crisis, the department has begun preparing feeding plots with alternative vegetation, such as Cantonese vegetables at Rawai Beach and Libong Island. Observations indicate that dugongs are responding positively to these supplementary food sources.

Meanwhile, the department has implemented several strategies to address this pressing issue, including seagrass cultivation, feeding programs, and public awareness.

