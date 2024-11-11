Four foreigners arrested over 8m crypto heist in Phuket

Leibov said he managed to negotiate the ransom price down to half the original sum. After he transferred 8.5 million baht in digital currency, the robbers tied him to a bed, packed their belongings and left the hotel room.

He told police that he eventually managed to struggle free, before checking with the hotel that Chernyshuk and Grigoyan had rented the room.

He said he then raced to Phuket airport on his motorcycle in a bid to catch the robbers. After failing to find them, he filed the complaint on Sunday.

Police said one of the suspects regularly purchased USDT from Leibov and targeted him in the knowledge he was holding large quantities of the cryptocurrency.

The owner of the hotel where the alleged robbery took place told One 31 TV station that he witnessed Leibov being tied up by masked men but thought they were filming YouTube content as he heard no sounds of struggle.

