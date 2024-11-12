Most Thai electric cables fail global safe standards: minister

Most of the 78 brands of electric cables available in Thailand do not meet international safety standards, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Tuesday.

Akanat was reporting on public complaints that many brands in Thailand use thin copper wires that can overheat, leading to fire or short circuits.

Checks on 78 brands, both local and imported, revealed that only 20 met ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) standards, he said.