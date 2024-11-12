Most Thai electric cables fail global safe standards: minister

Most of the 78 brands of electric cables available in Thailand do not meet international safety standards, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Tuesday.
Akanat was reporting on public complaints that many brands in Thailand use thin copper wires that can overheat, leading to fire or short circuits.
Checks on 78 brands, both local and imported, revealed that only 20 met ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) standards, he said.
“This is very worrying, so I instructed the TISI [Thai Industrial Standards Institute] to take legal action against any importer or manufacturer of brands that fail to meet ISO standards,” Akanat said.
Noting that the sale of poor-quality electric cables endangers life and property, he instructed the TISI and related agencies to file police complaints and revoke import and manufacturing licences of companies who fall below standards.