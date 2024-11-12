Adorable baby Phayre’s langur captures hearts online

Heartwarming images of a baby Phayre’s langur in Tak’s wildlife sanctuary recently took social media by storm.
The adorable primate, with its soft fur and large bright eyes, was spotted by rangers at the Thung Yai Naresuan East Wildlife Sanctuary on January 14, a post on the sanctuary’s Facebook page said.
The post clearly won the hearts of Thai netizens with 389 likes and 141 shares as of press time on Tuesday. Many netizens said the baby monkey looked like a doll. There was no indication how old the baby langur was when its pictures were taken.
According to the Verdant Planet website, a Phayre’s langur’s fur turns blueish-grey and light brown in the belly when they are three months old. Also, female Phayre’s langurs are larger than their male counterparts.
These elusive primates can be found in the canopies of tropical rainforests, mixed deciduous forests and bamboo forests. Their arboreal lifestyle helps protect them from predators.