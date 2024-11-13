Go green this Loy Krathong, urge Thai authorities

The Department of Climate Change and Environment is urging people to limit themselves to just one biodegradable float per family during Loy Krathong this year. This, the department said, will help minimise the burden on rivers and public waterways.

Loy Krathong is celebrated on the full moon night of the 12th lunar month and falls on November 15 this year. Thais launch decorated floats or krathong on waterways to pay their respects to the goddess of water, Phra Mae Khongkha.

The department said that this one-night festival has a huge impact on rivers and canals throughout Thailand. In Bangkok alone, more than 630,000 krathongs were fished out of public waterways in Loy Krathong last year.

Of these, 96.7% were made of biodegradable materials, while 3.26% were made of polystyrene, the department said.

The polystyrene floats are disposed of at landfill sites, while the biodegradable ones are turned into fertiliser at the facility in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district, the department said.

It should be noted that polystyrene takes approximately 500 years to decompose.

“This year, we can all take part in reducing garbage from krathongs and creating a better environment for future generations,” it said.