AOT eyes increasing Suvarnabhumi’s transit flights

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) is aiming to increase transit flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport from the current 4% of all flights to 20% as part of the master plan to make Thailand’s main international airport an aviation hub in the Southeast Asian region.

The plan includes making Suvarnabhumi one of the world’s 20 best airports by 2030 with a capacity of 150 million passengers per year, Keerati Kitmanawat, AOT president said on Thursday.

“To achieve this goal, we need to increase the number of transit flights at Suvarnabhumi to at least 20% to highlight the airport’s strength as a regional hub,” he said, adding that transit flights at Singapore’s Changi Airport make up about 40% of all flights.

Keerati said transit flights at Suvarnabhumi total just 4% of all flights though this is expected to increase to 5% next year.

To further accelerate growth, AOT plans to discuss with large airlines, including Thai Airways International (THAI), and members of Star Alliance about the possibility of directing more flights to transit at Suvarnabhumi, he said.

AOT has also laid the groundwork to prepare for increasing passengers, including opening the 3rd runway at Suvarnabhumi, which helped increase the airport’s capacity from 68 flights per hour to 94 flights per hour.