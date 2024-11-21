4 explosions rock Narathiwat’s Muang district, no injuries reported

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2024

Police suspect the explosives were detonated by a new generation of insurgents who do not cause deaths or injuries among civilians

Narathiwat’s Muang district was shaken by four explosions on Thursday, though no injuries were reported as of press time.

The first explosion took place at 4.30am on a traffic island near Banhutaituwor School, forcing the school to cancel classes.

Another blast took place five minutes later near a chicken stall around 500 metres from the first explosion site. The third explosion happened near another food stall and the fourth near a mosque.

Police and the bomb ordnance team collected evidence of improvised explosive devices and garbage bags. Officials said they had been informed at 11pm on Wednesday about four men on two motorbikes leaving suspicious looking objects at the four sites.

Investigators believe a new generation of insurgents is behind the bombings, as they clearly did not have any intention to kill or injure people.

 

