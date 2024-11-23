Singaporean man nabbed for allegedly faking bomb threat at Don Mueang

Thai Immigration Police on Friday arrested a Singaporean man for allegedly falsely reporting an explosive on an aircraft at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Ho Wai Chong was arrested at the passenger terminal of the airport on Friday evening. He was also found to have overstayed his visa by 28 days, police told a press event on Saturday.

Police said an airport official received an anonymous telephone call on Thursday at 2.47pm, claiming that there was an explosive on an AirAsia plane departing to Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

Investigators found that flight FD 3114, with 162 passengers and six crew members, was preparing to take off to Hat Yai. The airport promptly stopped the take-off, evacuated the passengers, and brought the plane back to its bay for inspection.

After finding no suspicious object on the plane or among passengers, officials called off the emergency situation at 7.30pm. The incident severely affected the airport’s flight schedule and passengers’ travel, an airport official said.

Police on Friday tracked down the phone number and found that the caller was still at Don Mueang. They arrested Ho at the passenger terminal at around 7pm.