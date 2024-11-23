Israel-Thailand partnership aims to shape the future of food

The Embassy of Israel to Thailand, in collaboration with the Israel Export Institute, hosted the second annual FoodTech Roadshow in Bangkok on November 22.

The event, which drew over 100 representatives from more than 50 leading Thai food and beverage companies, highlighted the growing partnership between Israeli and Thai food technology innovators.

Israel, renowned for its groundbreaking innovations, is a global leader in food technology. The country boasts hundreds of startups pioneering cutting-edge solutions, including lab-grown meat, plant-based alternatives, sugar-reduction technologies, advanced fermentation techniques, and more. Thailand, a global food industry powerhouse, is equally committed to innovation and sustainability.

The FoodTech Roadshow showcased the latest advancements in food technology, offering a glimpse into the “Food of the Future”.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a range of innovative products, such as low-sugar orange juice, dairy-free cream cheese and cheesecake, and plant-based sausages and bacon made from algae protein.

“Our FoodTech Roadshow is another significant milestone in the growing cooperation between Israel and Thailand, particularly in shaping the future of the food industry,” said Orna Sagiv, Ambassador of Israel to Thailand. “By combining our strengths, we can drive innovation and create sustainable solutions for the global food market.”



