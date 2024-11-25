Loyalty to King underlined at rehearsal for annual parade

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2024

King’s Guards prepare for annual parade and oath-taking ceremony at rehearsal led by Her Majesty Queen Suthida

Her Majesty Queen Suthida led the King’s Guards at the rehearsal for the annual parade and oath-taking ceremony at the Dusit Palace Plaza in Bangkok on Sunday.

The ceremony will take place on December 3 to mark His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's sixth cycle (72nd) birthday anniversary, who is the highest commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

 

The Queen led the King's Close Bodyguard, as well as Royal Guards from three armed forces.

Royal Thai Armed Forces chief General Songwit Noonpackdee, Army chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk, Navy chief Admiral Chiraphol Wongwit and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pattanakul joined the rehearsal.

 

The Royal Guards demonstrated their readiness, strength and unity, and showed their loyalty to His Majesty the King during the rehearsal.

