Monkey business reigns as Lopbui’s macaques enjoy annual feast

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2024

Bananas, watermelons, corn, lettuce and desserts on the menu as tourists and locals treat the monkeys to a slap-up buffet

Long-tailed macaques living in the Phra Prang Sam Yot courtyard and Pho Kao Ton nursery in Lopburi province tucked into a buffet of vegetables, fruits and other snacks on Sunday much to the delight of onlookers

 

It was the first time that the annual festival was held at two venues, as some 2,000 monkeys have been kept at the nursery since July this year to prevent them from disrupting locals.

It was also the first time that Thai and foreign tourists were allowed to serve treats for monkeys at the Phra Prang Sam Yot courtyard and take images of monkeys, although the population has dropped significantly.

Tantalising delicacies were offered to the macaques such as bananas, watermelons, grapes, longans, apples, oranges, corn, lettuces, cookies, fruit juice, jellies and Thai traditional desserts at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

