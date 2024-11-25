Palang Pracharath’s Samart arrested over money laundering allegations

Palang Pracharath Party’s former deputy spokesman Samart Janechaijitwanit was arrested in Chiang Rai at around noon on Monday on charges of laundering money for the iCon Group.

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sources said Samart was arrested at Wat Huay Pla Kung in Chiang Rai’s Muang district and detained in a local police station temporarily. He will later be taken to the DSI headquarters in Bangkok. The DSI had secured an arrest warrant against Samart on Sunday.

The DSI had previously arrested the politician’s mother, Wilawan Putthasamrit, on the charge of allegedly collaborating with Samart to launder money for the iCon Group.