Thailand, Iran mark 70 years of diplomatic ties in Ayutthaya

The Iranian Embassy in Thailand hosted a ceremony commemorating Sheikh Ahmad Qomi, a historical figure credited with fostering cultural ties between Iran and Thailand, at his mausoleum in Ayutthaya province on November 23.

The event, marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, was joined by high-ranking Iranian and Thai officials, academics, researchers, and culture enthusiasts.

Nasseredin Heidari, Iran's ambassador to Thailand, and Mehdi Zare, Iran’s cultural attaché, laid wreaths at Sheikh Ahmad Qomi’s tomb to pay tribute to the scholar, who arrived in Siam over 420 years ago.

In his address, the ambassador highlighted Sheikh Ahmad’s pivotal role in initiating cultural, religious, and people-to-people connections between the ancient civilisations of Iran and Thailand.

He proposed organising a conference in collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Tehran to mark the 70th anniversary of formal Iran-Thailand diplomatic relations, featuring Sheikh Ahmad’s descendants and scholars from both nations.

The event featured a documentary on Sheikh Ahmad Qomi's life, showcasing his contributions through historical records and Thai perspectives.

An accompanying exhibition of Iranian handicrafts, including enamelwork, marquetry, and ceramics, highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Iran.

Born in Qom, Iran, Sheikh Ahmad migrated to Siam in the early 17th century, establishing himself as a respected scholar and advisor at the Ayutthaya royal court. He played a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange and understanding between the two nations.