Spring News wins honorable mention for Outstanding Online Video Clip

Spring News has received an Honorable Mention in the Online News category for its video clip presentation titled “The Origins of the Israel-Palestine Conflict Spanning Thousands of Years” shown as part of the Spring Summary program.
The Digital News Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony was held on Wednesday (November 27) at The Emerald Hotel, Bangkok.
A total of 176 entries from 52 organisations were evaluated by a panel of eight judges.
The channel’s managing director Orawan Pipat thanked the judging panel, the Online News Producers Association, and sponsors for providing a platform to showcase the work of online news producers.
Spring News, part of Nation Group, focuses on delivering concise, fast-paced, and impactful content tailored to its audience through creative storytelling.
“Spring Summary has been a staple of our channel, known for its unique and easy-to-understand storytelling style. We are committed to continuously improving and creating impactful content,” Orawan said.
The competition, organised by the Online News Producers Association in collaboration with partners the Thai Media Fund, Cofact Thailand, CP All Public Company Limited, and others, aims to encourage quality digital news production that aligns with journalistic standards, ethics and professionalism.
In addition to the presentation of awards, the event featured a panel discussion on “Thailand Digital Newsroom 2025: Adapting to Future Challenges in Digital Media”.