Hat Yai announced a danger zone as flooding looms

Hat Yai Municipality has been declared a red zone, an area at high risk of flooding, with authorities urging locals to prepare for emergency evacuation.

The announcement by Hat Yai mayor Sakhon Thongmunee was issued on Friday morning, citing a massive amount of water flowing into U-Tapao and Wa canals that run through Hat Yai, the most populated district in the southern province of Songkhla.

The municipality warned that overflows from the canals could flood the downtown area of Hat Yai, and told people to move their belongings to a secure place and prepare for evacuation if the situation worsens.

The mayor also urged people to follow the latest updates on weather and flood situations closely.

For assistance, contact tel. 074-200000 or hatyaicity.go.th

Several provinces in the South have been inundated after heavy rains since early this week. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported on Thursday that 1,884 villages in 50 districts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun provinces were still under water.