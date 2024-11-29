New Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Motorway gets free trial over New Year

The Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Motorway, also known as the M81, will be open for a free public trial run from December 26 to January 2 as a New Year gift for motorists, the Department of Highways announced on Thursday.

Construction of the 93 km-long route highway is now 99% complete and the system installation is 66% finished, director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said.

The route will cut travel time from Bang Yai in Nonthaburi province to Kanchanaburi province to only one hour, Apirat added.

“The M81 Motorway will help promote tourism and the local economy in the western region, while its high safety standard will also help reduce traffic accidents,” he said.

Since April this year, part of the M81 has been open for public trial on weekends. The section from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 51 km, has been usable from 3pm on Friday until noon on Monday.

Only 4-wheel vehicles will be allowed to use the motorway during the public trial run and a speed limit of 80 km./h will be enforced.

Motorists can enter or exit the M81 Motorway at six checkpoints: Bang Yai, East Nakhon Pathom, West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Muang, and Kanchanaburi, where there will be no toll collection.